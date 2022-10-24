Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

