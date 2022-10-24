MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.55 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

