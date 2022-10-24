MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $394.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.96.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $499.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

