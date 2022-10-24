MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $423.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $513.00 to $423.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $502.88.

MSCI stock opened at $394.82 on Thursday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.96.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

