Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $127,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.