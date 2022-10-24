National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 453 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $257.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

