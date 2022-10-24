National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

