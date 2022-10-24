National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $605,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $327.06 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.42 and its 200 day moving average is $422.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

