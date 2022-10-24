National Bank of Canada FI Invests $322,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

