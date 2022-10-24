National Bank of Canada FI Sells 28,205 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 28,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 82,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

