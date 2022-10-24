National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,571 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.