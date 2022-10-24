Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $3,536,958. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. UBS Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.