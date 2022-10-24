New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,087 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $9,950,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,425,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

