New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,100 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 111.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

