New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,814 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

