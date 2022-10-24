New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 45.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DY opened at $109.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

