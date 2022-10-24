New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

