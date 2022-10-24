New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

MDRX opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

