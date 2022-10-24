New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CENTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

