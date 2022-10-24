New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

