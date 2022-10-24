New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 32.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after buying an additional 167,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

