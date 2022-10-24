New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after buying an additional 108,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTX opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

