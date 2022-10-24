New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.0% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 539,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4,749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,305 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

