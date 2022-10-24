New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 203,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 8.4 %

SMPL opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

