New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.10 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 177,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $21.37 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

