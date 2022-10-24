New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 96,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 65,959 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

