New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.48 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

