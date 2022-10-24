New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.52 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,076,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after buying an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,480 shares of company stock worth $1,130,454. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

