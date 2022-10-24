New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.63 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 209.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,628 shares of company stock worth $5,191,585. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

Shares of RH opened at $235.50 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $689.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $277.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

