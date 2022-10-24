New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $26.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

