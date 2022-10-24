New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,643 shares of company stock worth $9,806,713 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

