New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 21.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

SCL opened at $96.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.77. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

