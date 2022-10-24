New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $249.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day moving average of $199.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $227.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

