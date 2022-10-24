New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.34 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,739 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $171.24 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $290.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

