New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $13.70 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

