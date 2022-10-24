New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $54.62 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

