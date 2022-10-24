New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

OXM stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

