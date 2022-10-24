New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 157.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

