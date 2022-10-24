New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.