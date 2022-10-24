New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

