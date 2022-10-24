New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

