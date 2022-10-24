New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,735 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

