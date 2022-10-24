New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $93.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.