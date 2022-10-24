New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

