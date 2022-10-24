New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock opened at $141.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

