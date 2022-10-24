New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

