New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

