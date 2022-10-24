New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,082 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $53,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 90.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 31.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $66.94 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

