New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,819 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

GXO stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.