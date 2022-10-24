New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $20,265,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $12,816,000. abrdn plc increased its position in EnPro Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 355,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

